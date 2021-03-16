New health campaign for a cleaner Shanghai

Spring is peak season for infectious and vector-born diseases, and a clean environment and proper personal hygiene are important.

Local health authorities today announced the launch of a health campaign that runs until April 30 to step up cleansing and infectious disease prevention and control across the city.



Spring is peak season for infectious and vector-borne diseases, and a clean environment and proper personal hygiene are important, officials said.

Educating the public on the harm of smoking in public places, the scourge of littering and the importance of disposing pet droppings are part of the campaign.



Campaigns targeting rats and mosquitoes will also be launched, officials said.