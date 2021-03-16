City gets ready for annual air defense drill

More than 2 million residents are expected to participate in this year's air defense drill in September and activities were held across the city on Tuesday to help them prepare.

Ti Gong

Air defense activities were carried out across the city on Tuesday afternoon as a warm-up ahead of the annual civil defense drill.

Over 2 million residents are expected to participate in this year’s air defense drill on September 18, National Defense Education Day.

This year’s drill will place more emphasis on enhancing the overall civil defense ability and training systems, which will be more diversified in evacuation skills and methods, the city’s civil defense office said.

“Conducting air defense drills can test our systemic preparation and capabilities in face of danger,” said Zou Yongjie, director of the office’s communications division.

A guideline book on air defense training and evaluation methods was issued by the office earlier this year to form a high-quality civil defense team and raise public awareness.

More than 1,300 people took part in Tuesday’s warm-up, with practice in self-protection, emergency rescue and command training included.

Ti Gong