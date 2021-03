City's health authorities are asking the public for their views on current slogans or to submit any easy to remember ones that promote awareness of health.

The current 32 slogans cover healthy diets, proper exercise, smoking and alcohol controls and mental health.

The authority is asking local residents to select the best slogans from these candidates or create their own.

Opinions and suggestions are welcome to jkshxfs@163.com or the 12320 health hotline before March 26, officials said.