News / Metro

Cambodian king dazzled during trip to Shanghai

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni arrived in Shanghai on Monday and has visited sites that showcase the city's history, transformational economic development, arts and culture.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
Cambodian king dazzled during trip to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (left), who arrived in Shanghai on Monday, is welcomed by Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni arrived in Shanghai on Monday and has visited a series of sites that showcase the city’s history, transformational economic development, arts and culture, and future prospects.

On Monday afternoon, the King visited the Pudong Expo Center to see the “Exhibition of Pudong New Area’s Development and Opening Up.”

“It’s really changed a lot,” he said after seeing replicas of the old and current Yincheng Road M. side by side.

It was once called Lannidu Road, literally meaning “muddy road,” named as such because residents’ shoes were habitually covered with mud.

The exhibition includes three other replicas along with more than 1,000 pictures, 33 videos, five installations and nearly 100 items that tell the story of the district’s rapid transformation, high-tech industries and its contribution to Shanghai becoming a “people’s city.”

“With my warmest congratulation and great admiration,” the king wrote after the visit, saying he was very pleased to learn about the area's rapid development.

This morning, the King listened to stories about the founding of the Communist Party of China at the Site of its First National Congress — in the very room where the first six of seven meetings were held.

The king's father, King Norodom Sihanouk, visited the site in 1963 and 1973.

The 18-square-meter room served as the dining room of the typical Shanghai shikumen (stone-gated) house, built in the autumn of 1920. It was then the residence of Li Hanjun, a delegate to the congress, and Li Shucheng, his older brother.

On July 23, 1921, 13 Chinese delegates from across the nation, including Chairman Mao Zedong, gathered in the room. For days, they adopted the Party’s program, passed the Current Work resolution and elected the Central Bureau of the Party.

The king was presented with a special gift — two notebooks with the same covers as the earliest full Chinese translation of “The Communist Manifesto” by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Party’s founding this year, the site is being renovated, while a new site is under construction across the street and is scheduled to open to the public in July.

Cambodian king dazzled during trip to Shanghai
Ti Gong

The king (second from left) is impressed by Pudong's rapid development showcased in the "Exhibition of Pudong New Area’s Development and Opening Up.”

Cambodian king dazzled during trip to Shanghai
Yao Minji / SHINE

The king left a message at the Pudong Expo Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     