News / Metro

Village making a name for itself in couplets

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
Using Chinese couplets as a household decoration and writing and appreciating them has become a tradition in Huangqiao Village, Maogang Town of Songjiang District.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0

Using Chinese couplets as a household decoration and writing and appreciating them has become a tradition in Huangqiao Village, Maogang Town of Songjiang District.

The art form, a treasured cultural heritage in China, uses a brief format, refined words, neat antithesis and balanced tone pattern to express thoughts. It was listed among the first batch of China’s intangible cultural heritage items in 2006.

Xu Feng, chief of the Shanghai Chinese Couplet Association, has been an active promoter for Huangqiao Village’s couplet culture. Villagers began to cultivate Huangqiao’s couplet culture in 2004, according to Xu.

Xu Jilin, a retired teacher and resident of Huangqiao, founded the first Chinese couplet salon in the village at that time. The salon expanded from the initial seven or eight people to the later more than 30 people. Themes of the couplets the members created for various exhibitions range from legal construction, traditional festivals, new rural construction to the World Expo, the Olympic Games and incorruptible governance.

The work of several village members was published in the journal of the China Couplet Association and selected as annual best couplets.

In 2011, Huangqiao Village was honored as Shanghai’s No. 1 Chinese Couplet Village by the association.

“Though Chinese couplet is a niche art form, practice of it can be easily carried out and the art form is highly educational,” said Xu Feng.

Lu Jun, chief of Songjiang Federation of Literary and Art Circles, suggested the village to further launch Chinese couplet festivals, cooperate with playwrights and photographers to promote the art form and compile history books and textbooks about couplets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     