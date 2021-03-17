News / Metro

Companies sign contracts for key projects

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-16       0
Contracts for 50 key industrial projects were signed in Songjiang recently. 
Contracts for 50 key industrial projects were signed in Songjiang recently. They range from electronic information, new materials and new-energy vehicles to biomedicine and integrated circuits. The estimated overall investment amounts to 23.283 billion yuan (US$3.6 billion).

Seven are industrial park or headquarters-related projects, six are in biomedicine, eight in smart manufacturing, six are IC projects, three are urban industrial projects, and two are cultural and creative projects. The others involve new materials, smart supply chains and other industries.

“We’ve benefited tremendously from the G60 High-tech Corridor vision. The factory we intend to build in Songjiang will improve the district’s satellite equipment industry layout and enhance cooperative development in both the upstream and downstream industries in the commercial satellite smart manufacturing field,” said Cao Jin, general manager of Shanghai Zhongke Chenxin Satellite Technology Co. The company is investing 600 million yuan in building its digital satellite factory in the district.

In 2020, Songjiang’s enterprises above a designated size generated a total output value of 407.265 billion yuan, up 7.9 percent year on year, ranking No. 2 in Shanghai under the category. So far, the district has 1,490 such enterprises, 15 national “little giant” companies and 50 national-level or city-level technology centers.

“We will try all means to efficiently promote project landing and boost entrepreneurs’ confidence and determination to run businesses in Songjiang,” a government official said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
