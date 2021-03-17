News / Metro

Zone officials become Wrigley's 'best buddies'

A best Buddy trophy has been awarded to the management committee of the Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone by Wrigley Confectionery (Shanghai) Co.
“We granted the Best Buddy trophy to the committee to express our gratitude for the officials’ help with our management,” said Tu Fangzhou, director of Wrigley’s public affairs department.

The COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the company’s business operations in the first half of 2020 and officials launched a series of online and offline services to help it with policy interpretation, project application, worker employment and financial support.

Wrigley’s output and sales increased from the second half of 2020, reaching a peak since 2019. The company was awarded the annual tax contribution award in 2020. Its goal in 2021 is to achieve a 10 percent sales increase.

“More and more high-quality companies are thinking about moving to Songjiang. Their decisions are indispensably encouraged by the good performances of the current leading companies in the zone, including Wrigley Confectionery (Shanghai), in the zone,” said Yuan Qiukun, deputy chief of the zone’s management committee.

