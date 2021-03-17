1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is an Indian working in the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is an Indian working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 15.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 15 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,470 imported cases, 1,433 have been discharged upon recovery and 37 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 362 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.