News / Metro

Excessive cadmium found in seafood sold online

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:32 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
Four batches of seafood sold on online food delivery platforms, including Ele.me, Meituan and JD Daojia, failed quality tests for excessive cadmium.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:32 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0

Four batches of seafood sold on online food delivery platforms, including Ele.me, Meituan and JD Daojia, failed quality tests for excessive cadmium, Shanghai's market watchdog announced today. 

A batch of squid sold on Ele.me and three batches of portunid crabs sold on Meituan, JD Daojia and Ele.me were on the substandard list. 

Long-term intake of food with excessive cadmium can lead to kidney and bone damage, market regulators warned.

An investigation is underway and the information has been recorded in the city's food safety credibility platform of food businesses. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Meituan
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     