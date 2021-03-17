Excessive cadmium found in seafood sold online

Four batches of seafood sold on online food delivery platforms, including Ele.me, Meituan and JD Daojia, failed quality tests for excessive cadmium.

Four batches of seafood sold on online food delivery platforms, including Ele.me, Meituan and JD Daojia, failed quality tests for excessive cadmium, Shanghai's market watchdog announced today.

A batch of squid sold on Ele.me and three batches of portunid crabs sold on Meituan, JD Daojia and Ele.me were on the substandard list.

Long-term intake of food with excessive cadmium can lead to kidney and bone damage, market regulators warned.

An investigation is underway and the information has been recorded in the city's food safety credibility platform of food businesses.