News / Metro

Drunk driver loses car and turns himself in to police

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
The man surnamed Guo called Changxing Police Station at 2am on March 9 asking police to apprehend him and look for his car. He was so drunk he could not provide his exact location.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
Drunk driver loses car and turns himself in to police
Ti Gong

Police eventually find the drunk driver's car.

A drunk driver turned himself in to Chongming District police after losing his car, police said today.

The man surnamed Guo called Changxing Police Station at 2am on March 9 asking police to apprehend him and look for his car. He was so drunk he could not provide his exact location, so police combed through the area searching for him.

When Guo was located, police took him to a hospital for a blood test and then to the police station to sober up.

After a while, Guo remembered that he bumped into a roadside fence but continued driving until he no longer could.

Police later found his car.

Guo had a blood alcohol level of 237mg/100ml, far exceeding China's drunk-driving threshold of 80mg/100ml.

He is now under detention and could face a criminal charge of dangerous driving.

Drunk driver loses car and turns himself in to police
Ti Gong

Guo gets a blood test at a hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     