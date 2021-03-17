Cultural renaissance taking shape in Shaoxing

The city of Shaoxing's Keqiao District in neighboring Zhejiang Province is building a cultural tourism park and developing Tang-poem-themed cultural and tourism tours.

Ti Gong

The city of Shaoxing's Keqiao District in neighboring Zhejiang Province is building a cultural tourism park and developing Tang-poem-themed cultural and tourism programs to revitalize and promote its cultural gems, the Keqiao District Culture, Radio and Television, and Tourism Bureau announced today in Shanghai.

Keqiao is the heart of the ancient "Tang Poems Road of East Zhejiang," where about 400 poets such as Li Bai (AD 701-762) and Du Fu (AD 712-770) wrote more than 1,000 poems about the area's landscapes.

It is a place where people can follow in the poets' footsteps, linking the most beautiful historical and cultural resources in east Zhejiang.

Ti Gong

A "New Renaissance Revival" plan for the poems road has been launched, which will feature Shaoxing Yunmen Cultural Park, a comprehensive cultural and tourism complex.



Yunmen Temple is the former home of Wang Xizhi (AD 303-361), known as the “sage of Chinese calligraphy.”

A number of Tang poetry education, research and tourist routes will be introduced, and a related tourism base will be created.

The district's Keqiao Ancient Town and Yellow Wine Town have recently opened to the public as part of the plan.

Ti Gong

The district has an array of beautiful natural attractions — such as Kuaiji Mountain and Jianhu Lake — the result of a hydraulic engineering project in 200 BC, as well as cultural attractions including Orchid Pavilion and Yunmen Temple.

Keqiao's cultural and tourism authorities said resources such as the Grand Canal cultural belt will be expanded, and natural scenery will be combined with cultural inheritance in the integrated development of the cultural and tourism industries.