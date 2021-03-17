City set to blossom with array of springtime activities

A wide range of activities ranging from flower exhibitions to intangible cultural heritage displays will add a splash of color to the city this spring.

An array of activities ranging from flower exhibitions to intangible cultural heritage displays will add a splash of color to the city this spring, local cultural and tourism authorities said today.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism unveiled the city's spring cultural and tourism activities today during a press conference.

Spring is the best time to appreciate flowers, and there are many places around the city to do so.

People can take in cherry blossoms at Gucun Park, Hongkou Football Stadium and Minhang Sports Park, rapeseed flowers at Century Park, Chinese roses at Chenshan Botanical Garden, tulips throughout Jing'an District and begonias at Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden).

Langxia Town and Gongqing Forest Park will host forest and field flower festivals.

At Hongkou Football Stadium, hanfu (traditional Chinese clothing) exhibits and photo contests will be part of a cherry blossom festival.

The Zhouqiao scenic area in Jiading District will host a spring flower bazaar, and spring flower appreciation, food and cultural folk activities will take place in Fengxian District during a rapeseed flower festival.

The Baihe Strawberry Festival in Qingpu District will feature fruit-picking activities and webcasts.

A major highlight of the city's spring activities will be the 10th China Flower Expo. With the theme “Blossom with a Chinese Dream,” the expo will take place in Chongming District from May 21 to July 2, the first flower expo to be held on an island. In addition to endless varieties of flowers, it will feature activities such as intangible cultural heritage displays, a float parade and drone performances.

The China Maritime Museum will stage a maritime cultural relics exhibition and model competition.

Shanghai Great World will display intangible cultural heritages such as clay sculptures and shadow plays, while the 2021 Shanghai Coffee Culture Week will take people on a journey to experience the development of haipai (Shanghai-style) coffee culture in the city.

At Guangfulin Relics Park, traditional hanfu dances, wedding ritual performances and traditional Chinese costume shows and bazaars will be held.

"The seasonal release of cultural and tourism activities in the city will empower Shanghai's cultural and tourism development toward the goal of an international cultural metropolis and world-class tourist destination," said Cheng Meihong, deputy director of the administration.



During the Double Five Shopping Festival in May, tour routes with six themes and 166 different products will be released.

"Red" tourism and cultural activities such as photo exhibitions and walking tours will be staged to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.