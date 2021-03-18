2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Both are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, including two local cases.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Georgia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 16.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 68 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery including two local cases, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,472 imported cases, 1,436 have been discharged upon recovery and 36 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.