A slice of Gansu Province comes to Shanghai

Ti Gong

An exhibition displaying the enchanting and magnificent scenery and splendid culture and art of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province runs through the end of May in Putuo District.

The oil painting exhibition — which kicked off at the Suning Art Museum on Wednesday — features paintings, traditional Tibetan costumes and thangka art works in three exhibition areas themed around temple and prairie cultures and the customs and traditions of the autonomous prefecture.

The exhibition is sponsored by the museum, the Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Culture, Radio and Television, and Tourism Administration and the Putuo District Administration of Culture and Tourism.

In addition to art, visitors can savor buttered tea, barley wine, yogurt and mutton from Gannan, as well as make Tibetan tea, turn a prayer wheel and experience the life of Tibetans through immersive tourism scenes created at the museum.

The museum is closed on Tuesdays.