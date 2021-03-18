News / Metro

Cavalcade of tulips envelop Jing'an with color

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:17 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0
This year, Jing'an is ablaze with millions of tulips of more than 100 varieties, the grandest tulip feast in the district's history.
Ti Gong

The Xinhu Tulip Expo kicked off today in Daning Park.

Ti Gong

Dutch-themed floral decorations.

Millions of tulips are blooming across Jing’an District in a fence-less tulip festival.

This year, Jing’an is ablaze with tulips of more than 100 varieties, the grandest tulip feast in the district’s history, according to the local culture and tourism bureau.

The flowers are primarily blooming in nine parks: Daning, Jing’an Sculpture, Zhabei, Square, Xikang, Butterfly Bay, Jing’an, Middle Ring and Yonghe parks.

In Daning Park, the array of vibrant colors, including white, purple and orange, covers about 22,000 square meters, nearly the size of three football fields.

Ti Gong

An array of vibrant colors covers about 22,000 square meters in Daning Park.

Ti Gong

A woman takes a photo of her husband in front of a sea of tulips.

Flowers are designed to have special shapes and styles, and some feature Dutch-themed installations and designs such as cows and windmills.

According to the Xinhu Group, flowers were shipped from the Netherlands. To prevent the coronavirus from spreading, they were disinfected and placed in storage for more than a month before entering China.

Daning Park's Xinhu Tulip Expo kicked off today and will run until through the end of the month. Admission is free.

Flowers are also on display in 18 roadside flower belts — including Yan’an Middle and Nanjing West roads — and outside the district’s landmarks such as the Shanghai Exhibition Center and Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial. They can also be seen in five major commercial zones around Jiuguang, HKRI Taikoo Hui, Jing’an Kerry Center, Life Hub @Daning and Joy City in Jing’an.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tulips in bloom near Jing'an Temple Metro Station.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tulips outside the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
