5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 12.

The second to fourth patient, all Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates, and the fifth patient, a Chinese traveling in the UAE, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 15.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 96 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,477 imported cases, 1,437 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.