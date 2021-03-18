A search for a new generation of TV hosts

"New Host," a variety show that selects young, promising television hosts, is airing on Dragon TV and BesTV. Their performances are judged by veteran TV producers and anchors.

The show gathers 40 candidates to compete in TV news and variety hosting. Their performances are judged by veteran TV producers and anchors, including Yang Lan and Liu Jianhong.

The contestants not only talk about hot social issues, but also debate with one another from different perspectives.

Winners will have the opportunity to join Shanghai Media Group as TV hosts.