Renji Hospital launches day surgery training for benign prostatic hyperplasia

Center to train doctors in the Yangtze River Delta region and other countries in the Asia Pacific in surgery for common disease affecting middle-aged and elderly men.

A day surgery training center for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) was established at Renji Hospital on Friday.

BPH is a common disease among middle-aged and elderly men. Though benign, it can cause complications such as urinary problems and even kidney failure if not treated in time.

Over half of men over 60 have BPH and the incidence for people over 80 is 80 percent in China, according to Dr Xue Wei, Renji’s vice president and director of its urinary surgery department.

The hospital was the first in Shanghai to try day surgery for BPH in 2005 and set up special ward in 2007.

“Day surgery can make better use of medical resources, convenient patients and help save medical expenses,” Xue said. “We conducted 1,117 BPH surgeries last year. The average hospitalization time for patients is only 1.5 days, in line with international levels.

Some patients, who have complicated condition or old age, are discharged on the next day for overnight observation.

The average medical expenses for patients have dropped by 20 percent after introducing the day surgery practice, Xue said.

"We will share our experiences and teach surgical skills in the training center," he said.

In addition to doctors from the Yangtze River Delta region, those from less-developed countries in the Asia-Pacific region will also be able to benefit from training at Renji.