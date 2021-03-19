News / Metro

Son donates part of liver to his ill mother

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
Both patients recovering well after transplant surgery at Renji Hospital for woman who damaged her liver through the abuse of traditional herbs and failing to follow advice.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0

Both patients are stable after transplant surgery at Renji Hospital where a young man donated part of his liver to his mother. The operation took place on Thursday, National Liver Care Day.

The woman had damaged her liver through abuse of traditional herbs and had failed to follow her doctor’s advice for years. She also didn't receive proper treatment when her symptoms weren’t serious. 

However, she began to suffer a fever, yellow skin, fatigue, poor appetite and swollen legs a month ago and was soon in critical condition.

The family consulted Dr Xia Qiang at Renji Hospital. On her arrival at the hospital her condition had deteriorated and doctors determined she needed a liver transplant as soon as possible.

During surgery that lasted six hours, a 510-gram piece of her son’s liver was transplanted successfully.

Doctors said taking medicine without consulting a doctor or not following doctor’s instruction can cause liver failure in serious cases. Children and elderly people are more vulnerable and have a higher chance of drug-induced liver injury. People taking medicine should follow the guidance of their doctors, they said. 

If it is necessary to take medicine which could affect the liver, it is important to have regular checks and contact doctors if they have any abnormal symptoms such as fatigue or yellowing of the skin, they added. 

Son donates part of liver to his ill mother
Ti Gong

Doctors from Renji Hospital perform the liver transplant, during which a young man donated part of his liver to the mother.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     