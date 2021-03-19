Son donates part of liver to his ill mother

Both patients recovering well after transplant surgery at Renji Hospital for woman who damaged her liver through the abuse of traditional herbs and failing to follow advice.

Both patients are stable after transplant surgery at Renji Hospital where a young man donated part of his liver to his mother. The operation took place on Thursday, National Liver Care Day.

The woman had damaged her liver through abuse of traditional herbs and had failed to follow her doctor’s advice for years. She also didn't receive proper treatment when her symptoms weren’t serious.

However, she began to suffer a fever, yellow skin, fatigue, poor appetite and swollen legs a month ago and was soon in critical condition.

The family consulted Dr Xia Qiang at Renji Hospital. On her arrival at the hospital her condition had deteriorated and doctors determined she needed a liver transplant as soon as possible.

During surgery that lasted six hours, a 510-gram piece of her son’s liver was transplanted successfully.

Doctors said taking medicine without consulting a doctor or not following doctor’s instruction can cause liver failure in serious cases. Children and elderly people are more vulnerable and have a higher chance of drug-induced liver injury. People taking medicine should follow the guidance of their doctors, they said.

If it is necessary to take medicine which could affect the liver, it is important to have regular checks and contact doctors if they have any abnormal symptoms such as fatigue or yellowing of the skin, they added.