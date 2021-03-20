No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new imported or locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday.

No new imported or locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

So far, of all the 1,477 imported cases, 1,437 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are still hospitalized.



Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.