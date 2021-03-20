Care centers meet demand for specialist issues

The Shanghai International Medical Center, a high-end medical facility targeting expatriates and Chinese with higher medical demands, has established 10 specialist care centers.

The Shanghai International Medical Center, a high-end medical facility targeting expatriates and Chinese with higher demands, has established 10 specialist care centers.

The 10 centers target common diseases such as cerebrovascular disease, cerebral palsy and paraplegia, and breast disease.

Patients will be able to receive diagnosis and treatment within one center for one disease, instead of traveling between different departments, said Liu Weidong, president of Shanghai International Medical Center.

“We will also build a tumor diagnosis and nutrition team, a neurosurgery team and a sports injury and rehabilitation team to enhance our capability and offer patients more individualized service.”

Another 10 specialist care centers will be set up later this year, officials said.