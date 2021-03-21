4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Taiwan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 17.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Bulgaria who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 18.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Hungary who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 6.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Niger who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 19.

The new cases have all been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,481 imported cases, 1,441 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.