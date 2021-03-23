News / Metro

First Western hospital celebrates its history

Shanghai's Renji Hospital releases a cultural map which highlights 23 sites that its officials say demonstrate its long-term culture and humanistic spirit. 
Renji Hospital, Shanghai’s first Western Hospital, released a cultural map with 23 sites highlighted to commemorate its 177-year history.

The sites include its historic buildings, parks, sculptures and special scenery, reflecting its long-term culture and humanistic spirit, according to hospital officials.

Founded in 1844 by English medical missionary William Lockhart, Renji Hospital started the history of Western medicine in Shanghai.

An English version of the map will be released in the future, hospital officials said.

A cultural map released by Renji Hospital illustrates historical sites and facilities at the 177-year-old hospital.

Editor: Cai Wenjun
