Expats can get vaccine shots from Monday

The COVID-19 vaccine injection service will open for the expatriates in the city from Monday, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Foreigners, keen on getting the shot, can register for the service by scanning the “Jiankangyun” QR code (on the right). After scanning, they will receive a confirmation on their phone, and can then visit the designated venue for the shot at the allotted time. They must wear masks, carry their permanent residency identity cards or passports, and valid residence permits.

They will have to fill the consent form and disclaimer before taking the vaccination. A doctor at the site will decide if they are fit for the vaccine after determining their health condition.

A China-made inactivated vaccine will be used. Expats who have Chinese social insurance will get the shots for free while others have to pay 100 yuan (US$15) per dose. The shots have to be taken twice with an interval of at least 14 days.

The commission also said that healthy residents aged from 60 to 75 can start getting their doses from tomorrow.

The neighborhood and village committee will help the seniors to register for the service. Those still working can ask their companies, organizations or institutions to apply for them.

The service has to be registered on the mobile phone. Those who can’t use the mobile phone can scan their ID or social insurance card for registration at the smart health stations with the help of community volunteers.

Authorities said those above 75 are also in line for inoculation.

Family members or volunteers should accompany seniors above the age of 70 when they come to receive the vaccine.

After vaccination, all people will be put under observation for 30 minutes. They should pay attention to their health condition for the next 14 days after their first shot. In case of serious adverse reaction, people should go to the hospital immediately.

On Monday, the commission said that as of Sunday, around 882,000 people in the city had received their second COVID-19 shots while another 836,000 people got their first dose.

Over 100 million doses of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at home and abroad, according to the State Council’s COVID-19 response inter-agency taskforce. China’s vaccine production capacity is expanding steadily, said the inter-agency taskforce, vowing to promote the country’s vaccination campaign and build up a widespread immunity to COVID-19.