News / Metro

Vaccine vehicle as jab drive goes mobile

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-03-24
The first vehicle used for COVID-19 vaccination in the Yangtze River Delta region served local employees working at the Lingang zone in Minhang District on Wednesday.
Ti Gong

People wait for COVID-19 vaccination outside a mobile injection unit, the first such in the Yangtze River Delta region, in Minhang District on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

In a bid to step up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Shanghai, the first mobile unit in the Yangtze River Delta region gave the shots to local employees at the Lingang zone in Minhang District on Wednesday.

Students from colleges and universities in Minhang can also use the vehicle to get their vaccinations.

Three people can take the shots at a time. The four refrigerators in the vehicle can store about 1,200 doses, and some 1,000 people can be injected in eight hours.

The mobile unit, organized by the district's health commission, is also fitted with equipment for emergency aid to deal with the potential adverse reactions after the injection.

Ti Gong

A man is vaccinated in the COVID-19 vaccination vehicle in Minhang District on Wednesday.

The official in charge of the mobile service said that because the vehicle can move around, it is more convenient for people as they don't need to go to normal vaccination venues and therefore spend less time.

Companies in Minhang, which have between 800 and 1,000 people who want to be vaccinated, will soon be able to apply for the vehicle service through subdistricts, the official added.

Various avenues are being explored in the city to meet surging demand for the jabs.

Many local gyms have been turned into temporary places for vaccination while groups of medical workers are providing door-to-door service for any company or zone where the number of people keen on getting the shot is more than 10,000.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
