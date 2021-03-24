News / Metro

Shanghai Health Lecture hits 300th landmark

Cai Wenjun
  22:09 UTC+8, 2021-03-24       0
The city’s Shanghai Health Lecture, a regular health education program, held its landmark 300th event on Wednesday, the Shanghai Health Commission announced.

Health education has become an important task, covering different aspects like disease prevention and control, health care, public health event and household safety and health.

The lecture was reinvented slightly to focus more on healthy lifestyle and help improve local residents’ health awareness and self-management ability, which has shown great effects during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s lecture, doctors shared knowledge on healthy diet and nutrition treatment with patients suffering from chronic diseases and tumors. Suggestions on sports were also provided to people with different demands and physical condition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
