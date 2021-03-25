An intelligent way to ensure food safety

Shanghai has stepped up the application of intelligent technologies to ensure food safety and stamp out food-related irregularities.

Hu Min / SHINE

All food manufacturing companies in the city have implemented a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points system, the most economical and effective food safety control system that is recognized internationally.

It ensures food safety by identifying detailed hazards and key control measures during the food manufacturing process.

Food safety is addressed through the analysis and control of biological, chemical and physical hazards -- from raw material production, procurement and handling to manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished products.

Meanwhile, the construction of an intelligent tracking network covering the entire food-manufacturing process has been been accelerated.

A total of 250 food manufacturing companies in the city have applied the intelligent tracking system, while another 56 are preparing to do so.

The system has primarily covered high-risk food manufacturing companies in areas such as meat, dairy and bakeries, said Xiang Yeping, director of the administration's food safety supervision and management department.

Shanghai has registered about 1,300 food manufacturing companies.

"The city has launched a three-year campaign targeting all food manufacturing companies in the city to guarantee food safety, which also involves a supplier evaluation system, a regular self-inspection mechanism for food manufacturing companies, an examination system of employees in the industry and both regular and unannounced inspections of market regulators," Xiang said.