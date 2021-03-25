News / Metro

New Knews channel zeroes in on science and technology innovation

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0
A joint effort with the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, the channel will feature programming about new developments, achievements and trends in science and technology.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:18 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0

Shanghai Media Group’s Knews launched a new channel that focuses on science and technology innovation on Thursday.

A joint effort with the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, the channel aims to provide high-quality programming about new developments, achievements and trends in science and technology.

The channel will partner with local high-tech parks, companies, institutions and laboratories to present a diverse array of programs, and scientists will make appearances to interact with viewers.

According to Song Jiongming, president of Shanghai Media Group, the new channel will work to develop the influence of its programming in order to aid the city’s transformation into a global scientific and technological innovation center.

New Knews channel zeroes in on science and technology innovation
Ti Gong

The ceremony for the launch of the new Knews channel

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     