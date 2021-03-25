New Knews channel zeroes in on science and technology innovation

A joint effort with the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, the channel will feature programming about new developments, achievements and trends in science and technology.

Shanghai Media Group’s Knews launched a new channel that focuses on science and technology innovation on Thursday.

A joint effort with the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, the channel aims to provide high-quality programming about new developments, achievements and trends in science and technology.

The channel will partner with local high-tech parks, companies, institutions and laboratories to present a diverse array of programs, and scientists will make appearances to interact with viewers.

According to Song Jiongming, president of Shanghai Media Group, the new channel will work to develop the influence of its programming in order to aid the city’s transformation into a global scientific and technological innovation center.