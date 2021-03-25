News / Metro

Music festival gets in tune with the world

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:25 UTC+8, 2021-03-25
The 2021 Shanghai International Music Festival features a wide array of events, including musical instrument competitions, masterclasses, public lectures and concerts.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:25 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0

The 2021 Shanghai International Music Festival kicked off on Thursday.

Hosted by the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, the annual festival features a wide array of events, including musical instrument competitions, masterclasses, public lectures, music salons and themed concerts. Moreover, musicians can take part in a series of art workshops.

The finals of the festival’s piano, string and wind instrument competitions will be held in August. An awards ceremony and concert will close the festival on August 22.

A special cultural program about the music of the Yangtze River Delta region will be held at the China Art Museum on June 30.

Officials from the festival’s organizing committee said they will also set up a section to promote original Chinese music to the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
