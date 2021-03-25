News / Metro

Phase-1 clinical trials for Shanghai vaccine

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:01 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Stemirna and Shanghai East Hospital is being tested in neighboring Zhejiang Province after approval by the National Medical Products Administration.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:01 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0
Phase-1 clinical trials for Shanghai vaccine
Ti Gong

Li Lanjuan (left), a Chinese epidemiologist, and experts from Shanghai East Hospital discuss the clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in Shanghai.

A locally developed COVID-19 vaccine has entered phase-I clinical trials in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

The mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine developed by Stemirna and Shanghai East Hospital will be tested on people aged 18 and above at Shulan (Hangzhou) Hospital, where similar trials have been conducted.

In cooperation with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the local team began its research in January last year, shortly after the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on the city’s mRNA emergency vaccine technology innovation center and the stem cell bank in Zhangjiang High-tech Park in Pudong, the team finished integration, production and testing of a vaccine sample in 40 days.

The vaccine was listed as one of the five emergency researches for COVID-19 vaccines by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology and overseen by the National Health Commission. It was approved by the National Medical Products Administration for clinical trials on January 4.

It is based on mRNA technology, which is used to deliver genetic material to the body and make human cells create a protein from the virus. This trains the immune system to be ready to attack if it encounters SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine is one of the specialized projects of the vaccine lab at Tongji University, which has conducted multiple clinical trials for mRNA tumor vaccines.

The lab is expected to become a vaccine strategic bank of Shanghai with its rapid and highly efficient research capability during major public health incidents, said Liu Zhongmin, the hospital’s president.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     