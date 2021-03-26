7 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Seven imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday while four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Seven imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 14.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 22.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Costa Rica who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 23.

The fourth and the fifth patients, Chinese working in Zambia, and the sixth and the seventh patients, Chinese working in Ethiopia, took the same flight and arrived at the the Shanghai airport on March 23.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 146 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,499 imported cases, 1,456 have been discharged upon recovery and 43 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.