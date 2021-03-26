New dissolvable stent a milestone in cardiovascular care

This new generation of stents, a medical device that opens clogged or damaged arteries to increase blood flow, is a milestone in cardiovascular disease treatment.

A dissolvable stent developed in China has been used in local heart attack patients and those at risk for major heart problems with positive results.



Traditionally, metal stents are permanently implanted in arteries, requiring patients to take anti-clogging medication and preventing them from receiving certain medical procedures like MRIs.



This new technology dissolves the stent within a year.



“The dissolvable stent reconstructs arteries within one year and then gradually dissolves and is absorbed by the body," said Dr Sun Baogui of Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital. "By dissolving, the risk of narrowing or blocking arteries like with metal stents is reduced. Moreover, patients don't need take anti-blocking medication which is necessary after receiving a metal stent.”

So far, two patients at Yodak hospital have received dissolvable stents developed by a team led by Dr Ge Junbo of Shanghai’s Zhongshan Hospital.

About 290 million Chinese are afflicted with cardiovascular disease, the most prevalent chronic disease in the nation.