Shanghai AI Laboratory in global talent search

Laboratory unveiled at World AI Conference last July aims to conduct original and influential research that will have a significant impact on industry, health care and education.
The Shanghai AI Laboratory is seeking talent from around the world to join its research team.

Unveiled at the World AI Conference in July last year, the laboratory is positioned as a national-level new-type research institute aiming to conduct original and influential research, make fundamental contributions to basic theories, significantly advance the state of the art, and have a significant impact on industry, health care, and education.

The laboratory will work on a number of AI frontiers, which include basic theory, systems and platforms, cutting-edge technologies, novel applications, ethics and policy. 

According to its recruitment announcement, opening positions are in all ranks: professor, associate professor and assistant professor. 

Anyone interested can check the details in the following announcement and submit an application as a complete package, including all documents in PDF format, to hr@pjlab.org.cn. 

