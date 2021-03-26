Virus vaccinations expanding in halls of academia

An increasing number of students and teachers from colleges and universities in the city have been vaccinated against COVID-19 recently.

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

As of Thursday, almost 445,000 local educators and students have been inoculated following seminars and class meetings to promote the vaccine, the Shanghai Education Commission said today.

The second round of vaccinations for teachers and students at Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine began today.

“Nearly 3,000 people in the school have completed the vaccination with two shots, and 1,700 people have taken the first round of shots,” said Shao Xinhua, director of the school's hospital management department. “Our goal is to have more than 85 percent of those in the school vaccinated by mid-April."



There are more than 10,000 students and teachers in the medicine school.



Tian Shengjie / SHINE

A postgraduate from the college of basic medical science surnamed Yao was injected for the first time at Ruijin Hospital’s Luwan branch in Huangpu District today. She said her health condition was good after taking the jab.

“I think the vaccination is important, and my family, especially my grandparents, agree with me,” Yao said. “They love traveling but haven’t visited other regions or countries since the COVID-19 outbreak. They will get the vaccine soon in order to travel safely.”

“Many serious infectious diseases, including smallpox, measles and poliomyelitis, have been well controlled due to vaccines,” Shao said. “I believe people all over the world can overcome the coronavirus through vaccinations as well.”

