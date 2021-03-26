Animation contest drawn up for next year's WorldSkills Competition

An animation skills category for next year's 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai has been introduced by the event's executive bureau and the Shanghai Education Commission.

The event is expected to enhance young students’ understanding of the competition and inspire them to take part in it.

Organizers of the contest recently held an online briefing at the Shanghai Commercial Accounting School to explain details and give technical guidance to schools whose students are potential contestants. Officials, teachers and students from more than 50 universities took part in the briefing.

Officials from the WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau provided a briefing on the WorldSkills Competition, the “One School, One Country” program and interactive activities for the public.

The animation contest will promote “One School, One Country,” a program that will take place before the competition to connect each of the participating countries with schools in China. It is designed to help students learn about each of the competition's skill categories, and serve as a platform to showcase their animation-production skills and have exchanges with their peers.

The Shanghai Education Commission released a notice about the contest last October, and several schools have registered on the contest's website (www.skillssh.com) to submit students’ work.

Luo Shengqiang, an associate professor at the WorldSkills Competition China Research Center, introduced the 63 skills categories for the 46th WorldSkills Competition during the briefing session while an employee from DAN GAME, a co-organizer of the animation contest, elaborated on event details.

According to the organizers, the contest is open to university and vocational school students under the age of 22. Those interested should submit animation videos between 30 and 60 seconds in length with English subtitles through the competition's website by August 31.

Their submissions will be assessed by judges and voted on by the public online in September. Finalists will be reviewed by experts in October, and winning submissions will be announced on October 25.

The most outstanding works will be posted on social media and at the venue of the competition.



The Worldskills Competition is taking place on the Chinese mainland for the first time on October 12-17, 2022, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. It will feature more than 1,400 participants from over 60 countries and regions competing in over 60 skills categories. The WorldSkills Conference will take place on October 13 and 14.

Preparations for the event are well underway, including a conversion of the century-old Yong’an Warehouse in Yangpu District into the WorldSkills Museum, which will tell the story of how different skills have changed the lives of people and societies around the world and the efforts of the WorldSkills global community.