News / Metro

Animation contest drawn up for next year's WorldSkills Competition

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:42 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0
An animation skills category for next year's 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai has been introduced by the event's executive bureau and the Shanghai Education Commission.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:42 UTC+8, 2021-03-26       0

An animation contest on theme of skills categories in next year's 46th WorldSkills Competition taking place in Shanghai has been introduced by the event's executive bureau and the Shanghai Education Commission.

The event is expected to enhance young students’ understanding of the competition and inspire them to take part in it.

Organizers of the contest recently held an online briefing at the Shanghai Commercial Accounting School to explain details and give technical guidance to schools whose students are potential contestants. Officials, teachers and students from more than 50 universities took part in the briefing.

Officials from the WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau provided a briefing on the WorldSkills Competition, the “One School, One Country” program and interactive activities for the public.

The animation contest will promote “One School, One Country,” a program that will take place before the competition to connect each of the participating countries with schools in China. It is designed to help students learn about each of the competition's skill categories, and serve as a platform to showcase their animation-production skills and have exchanges with their peers.

The Shanghai Education Commission released a notice about the contest last October, and several schools have registered on the contest's website (www.skillssh.com) to submit students’ work.

Luo Shengqiang, an associate professor at the WorldSkills Competition China Research Center, introduced the 63 skills categories for the 46th WorldSkills Competition during the briefing session while an employee from DAN GAME, a co-organizer of the animation contest, elaborated on event details.

According to the organizers, the contest is open to university and vocational school students under the age of 22. Those interested should submit animation videos between 30 and 60 seconds in length with English subtitles through the competition's website by August 31.

Their submissions will be assessed by judges and voted on by the public online in September. Finalists will be reviewed by experts in October, and winning submissions will be announced on October 25.

The most outstanding works will be posted on social media and at the venue of the competition.

The Worldskills Competition is taking place on the Chinese mainland for the first time on October 12-17, 2022, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. It will feature more than 1,400 participants from over 60 countries and regions competing in over 60 skills categories. The WorldSkills Conference will take place on October 13 and 14.

Preparations for the event are well underway, including a conversion of the century-old Yong’an Warehouse in Yangpu District into the WorldSkills Museum, which will tell the story of how different skills have changed the lives of people and societies around the world and the efforts of the WorldSkills global community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     