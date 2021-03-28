2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Brazilian working in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 25.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 26.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 24 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,507 imported cases, 1,460 have been discharged upon recovery and 47 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.