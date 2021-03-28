News / Metro

Agreement signed to boost development of new towns

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
The cultural and tourism development of the five new towns is in the fast lane.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
Agreement signed to boost development of new towns
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and the Administration of Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone sign a strategic cooperation agreement to boost the cultural and tourism development of Nanhui New Town. 

Agreement signed to boost development of new towns
Ti Gong

Expats and residents take a walking tour in Lingang on Sunday.

The cultural and tourism development of the five new towns is  in the fast lane.

Shanghai aims to develop the new towns in Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui as “independent and comprehensive node cities”.

On Sunday, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and the Administration of Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone signed a strategic cooperation agreement to boost the cultural and tourism development of Nanhui New Town. 

Under the agreement inked at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, new tourism modes in the new town will be cultivated, and its tourism and ecological resources will be integrated. 

The agreement also includes the construction of a demonstration zone of national cultural and tourism industry integration. 

The public service system of culture and tourism will be enriched, and the construction of intelligent tourism service facilities will be accelerated. 

The city's cultural and tourism administration has signed cooperation with governments of Jiading and Fengxian districts on the development of cultural and tourism landmarks, the supply of public culture facilities and the development of the auto tourism industry. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     