Agreement signed to boost development of new towns

The cultural and tourism development of the five new towns is in the fast lane.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai aims to develop the new towns in Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui as “independent and comprehensive node cities”.

On Sunday, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and the Administration of Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone signed a strategic cooperation agreement to boost the cultural and tourism development of Nanhui New Town.

Under the agreement inked at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, new tourism modes in the new town will be cultivated, and its tourism and ecological resources will be integrated.

The agreement also includes the construction of a demonstration zone of national cultural and tourism industry integration.

The public service system of culture and tourism will be enriched, and the construction of intelligent tourism service facilities will be accelerated.

The city's cultural and tourism administration has signed cooperation with governments of Jiading and Fengxian districts on the development of cultural and tourism landmarks, the supply of public culture facilities and the development of the auto tourism industry.