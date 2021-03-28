A family drama that's proving very popular

More than 100 families from the Yangtze River Delta have started competing for the final of the 2021 Chinese and Foreign Families' Drama Contest.

The contest, in its second year, requiring a five-minute creative performance, has attracted 1,086 families living in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui who have submitted videos over two months.

After a preliminary selection, nearly one tenth have reached the semi-final round. Some staged performance at the Life Hub @ Daning retailing complex in Jing’an District over the weekend.

They included mock shows, shadow puppetry and short sketches. They told stories of historical figures and revolutionary martyrs as well as their own stories such as obsessions with mobile phone and the company of intermediate family.

More will be staged on April 10 and 11.

The final is set to be held on May 3 at Malan Orchid Theater.

"We can feel the love of a family through their performances," said Luo Xin, a well-known local television anchor and one of the show's organizers.

He said the contest combines art and family education, brings family members closer and helps to build a harmonious society.

Last year, autistic teen Yueyue and family members presented a short sketch to tell how an autistic teen embraces society. After the contest, Yueyue’s family set up a drama club for autistic children.

“How to describe family drama?" his mother said. "It’s more than just a form of art. It heals us. Thanks to the contest, Yueyue has become more open to us."

The contest is part of the Jing’an-based Modern Drama Valley and Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.