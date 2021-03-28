News / Metro

A family drama that's proving very popular

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:52 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
More than 100 families from the Yangtze River Delta have started competing for the final of the 2021 Chinese and Foreign Families' Drama Contest.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:52 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0

More than 100 families from the Yangtze River Delta have started competing for the final of the 2021 Chinese and Foreign Families’ Drama Contest.

The contest, in its second year, requiring a five-minute creative performance, has attracted 1,086 families living in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui who have submitted videos over two months.

After a preliminary selection, nearly one tenth have reached the semi-final round. Some staged performance at the Life Hub @ Daning retailing complex in Jing’an District over the weekend.

They included mock shows, shadow puppetry and short sketches. They told stories of historical figures and revolutionary martyrs as well as their own stories such as obsessions with mobile phone and the company of intermediate family.

More will be staged on April 10 and 11.

The final is set to be held on May 3 at Malan Orchid Theater.

"We can feel the love of a family through their performances," said Luo Xin, a well-known local television anchor and one of the show's organizers.

He said the contest combines art and family education, brings family members closer and helps to build a harmonious society.

Last year, autistic teen Yueyue and  family members presented a short sketch to tell how an autistic teen embraces society. After the contest, Yueyue’s family set up a drama club for autistic children.

“How to describe family drama?" his mother said. "It’s more than just a form of art. It heals us. Thanks to the contest, Yueyue has become more open to us."

The contest is part of the Jing’an-based Modern Drama Valley and Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     