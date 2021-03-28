News / Metro

Pudong development in fast lane with ratio scheme

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:52 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
Pudong is pioneering a ratio scheme to accelerate construction development and improve the business environment.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:52 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0

Pudong is pioneering a ratio scheme to accelerate construction development and improve the business environment.

Shanghai is a city of scarce natural resources, and rapid urbanization is increasingly consuming its land, water and green space. Now Pudong, an engine driving the city’s development, has figured out a solution.

The Pudong government has introduced a ratio system, setting land use quotas and releasing coupons to build resettlement housing. Also, it has made a sensible balance on use of forests, waterways and green lands by digging new rivers and planting more trees after they are occupied to make room for major construction projects.

Previously, it was not easy for developers to get those “ratio coupons.”

They were required to make plans by themselves, such as the area of land to be used, and go to authorities to get approval. It was time-consuming, and sometimes they were rejected just because quotas had been fulfilled.

Today it’s completely a different story. Authorities go to developers to learn about their needs and make plans as a whole, according to Fang Xi, deputy director of the Pudong Development and Reform Commission.

He gave an example of the renovation of a 18.7-kilometer section of the Hunan Highway. It only took 10 days for developers to get official approval to start construction because authorities had the understanding of how much land would be used.

“Previously, developers came to us, telling us what they wanted," Fang said. "Today, we come to them, asking them what they want."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     