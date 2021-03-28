News / Metro

City spared effects of northern sandstorm

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:31 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
The city's air quality will not be affected by the second sandstorm in China in two weeks, according to the Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:31 UTC+8, 2021-03-28       0
City spared effects of northern sandstorm
Dong Jun / SHINE

People enjoy the spring among the canola flowers in Minhang District on Sunday.

The city’s air quality will not be affected by the second sandstorm in China in two weeks, the Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau said on Sunday.

The sandstorm began to influence the northern areas, including Beijing, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Qinghai Province, on Friday, Beijing’s environment center said.

The concentration of PM10 in Beijing has surpassed 2,000 micrograms per cubic meter as of 7am on Sunday, the center said. A figure over 500 indicates serious air pollution.

The air quality will return to good or slightly polluted in Beijing on Sunday night because of a north-westerly wind, it said.

City spared effects of northern sandstorm
Ti Gong

Data on the concentration of PM10 collected by the China National Environmental Monitoring Centre at 3pm on Sunday.

The pollutant will not reach Shanghai because the wind direction in the city will be southerly or easterly between Sunday night and Monday.

But the city's air is forecast to be slightly polluted between Sunday night and Monday morning. Because of the stable atmospheric structure and high humidity in the city, the pollutants, especially PM2.5, will be hard to diffuse.

With the wind force increasing from around 20 kilometers per hour to 30 kilometers per hour, the air quality will be good between Monday afternoon and Wednesday.

City spared effects of northern sandstorm
Dong Jun / SHINE

A senior poses for photographs amid canola flowers in Minhang District on Sunday.

Light rain or showers are expected during the first six days of next week. The high temperature will decline from 24 degrees Celsius on Monday to 15 degrees on Tuesday, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said on Sunday.

It will go up to 22 degrees on Friday gradually but return to around 18 degrees over the weekend. The low will fluctuate between 13 and 17 degrees during the next week.

Qingming, the fifth solar term of the Chinese lunar year, will begin next Sunday. It indicates that it is a good time for spring ploughing and tree planting. The rainfall will increase in the southern part of the country and the weather will be warmer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     