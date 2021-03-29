1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Russian. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 26.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 33 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, the commission said.

So far, of all the 1,508 imported cases, 1,466 have been discharged upon recovery and 42 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.