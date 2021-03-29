News / Metro

New weather centers to be established across region

Nine meteorological service centers will be established in Shanghai as well as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces to serve the Yangtze River Delta region.
Nine meteorological service centers will be established in Shanghai as well as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces to serve the Yangtze River Delta region, Feng Lei, deputy head of the local weather bureau, said today.

The centers will monitor and analyze relevant data and issue weather forecasts and early warnings for potentially extreme weather for the environment, maritime transport and air freight, road traffic, energy, ocean resources, ecology, weather modification, travel and modern agriculture.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau will establish two weather service centers for the environment as well as maritime transport and air freight.

Feng said in recent years, the concentration of the pollutant PM2.5 has been under control, and in the near future the treatment of the pollutant ozone (O3) will be enhanced as well.

The center for road traffic, which will be built in Jiangsu, will provide unified meteorological data for people in the region based on artificial intelligence and data integration.

The weather modification center, to be developed in Anhui, will contain a smart command system and monitoring and operation platform for large unmanned aerial vehicles. Various experiments will be carried out, including research about precipitation enhancement, air quality improvement and cloud observation.

Meteorological departments in the region are making plans for the next three years following a regional weather service action plan issued by the China Meteorological Administration at the beginning of 2021.

The promotion of meteorological science in the region will continue to improve this year in cooperation with other organizations and venues, Feng said.

