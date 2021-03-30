City increasing daily virus vaccinations

Nearly 400,000 people in the city can be vaccinated against COVID-19 every day, the local center for disease control and prevention said today.

So far, almost 2.5 million people have received at least one shot, while more than 40,000 people have completed the vaccination with two shots.

Only a few dozen people have had adverse reactions after the injection, such as anaphylaxis and soreness in some parts of their bodies, but everyone has recovered, said Sun Xiaodong, deputy director of the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sun said most of the people who have been vaccinated are employers and healthy seniors between the ages of 60 and 75. More groups of people, such as juveniles, will be vaccinated in the near future.

The vaccines used in Shanghai are China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech. Currently, people cannot choose which vaccine they receive.

Sun said people should get the vaccine as soon as possible, and there is no need to test antibodies after receiving it because a large number of clinical trials for the vaccines have been conducted in China and abroad.

