Car culture focuses on attracting tourists

  16:12 UTC+8, 2021-03-30
Car culture is being made a major aspect in the development of Jiading New Town. Shanghai’s culture and tourism bureau and the Jiading government have reached an agreement to develop tourism by making full use of Jiading’s regional advantages and resources.

Both sides have agreed to build a world-class tourism destination, create a strong automobile tourism brand, promote the construction of a high-quality cluster of tourist attractions and upgrade public services to boost tourism development.

By reshaping Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Auto Expo Park and other automobile landmarks, Jiading New Town will improve the quality of car tourism, upgrade the services and functions of the Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, enhance integration of car culture and tourism.

The town also wants to form a number of hot spots for car enthusiasts, enlarge the agglomeration and influence of car culture and tourism resources and enrich car culture and tourism experiences.

By supporting Jiading New Town in building a demonstration area of high-quality public cultural services in Shanghai, Jiading will build a data management platform for public culture, give full play to the leading role of the public cultural standardization system, optimize cultural and tourism service standards, promote quality and characteristic public cultural projects settling down in Jiading New Town and boost the diversified development of cultural and tourism services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
