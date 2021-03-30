News / Metro

Renovated facility is first intelligent sports park

The first phase of the renovation of Beishuiwan Sports Park in the north of Jiading has been completed.
The first phase of the renovation of Beishuiwan Sports Park in the north of Jiading has been completed.

The park, which is the district’s first intelligent public sports facility, has an AI door system at its swimming pool which can check visitors’ body temperature and retrieve their health code automatically.

“Visitors needed to buy a health card, have their temperature checked and register manually beforehand,” said Fang Wenjie, the park’s director. “Now, all the staff need to do is to register visitors’ information on their first visit. In this way, we can improve the efficiency and reduce waiting times.”

Data interaction between the AI door system and the government’s health code system has been set up with anti-counterfeiting functions incorporated.

Before visiting the soccer fields, all visitors need to do is to make a reservation via WeChat. When they arrive at the gate to the soccer fields, visitors can simply show their reservation code and have it scanned before entering.

“Now I can see if there is a field available anywhere and make a reservation on my smartphone instead of making a phone call. It’s really convenient,” a resident surnamed Yang said.

The park operator is planning to set up a comprehensive management, and the upgrading is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“The age, gender of users will be analyzed to provide support for future sports events,” Wu Haifeng, an official with the Jiading sports bureau, said.

