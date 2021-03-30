News / Metro

Volunteer campaign to promote Lei Feng's spirit

  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-30
  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-30

Jiading District has launched a campaign to promote civilized practices in the spirit of Lei Feng, an icon of altruism.

At the launch ceremony, the annual voluntary service day was decided, and a civilization practice guidance was launched. The public can take part via the Shanghai Jiading app.

Six volunteer teams including an intelligent inspection team to check the construction of ecology were established and a number of outstanding young volunteers and public welfare projects honored.

Since Jiading began its New Era Civilization Practice initiative, it has achieved full coverage of its “1+12+338” plan, which refers to a district-level New Era Civilization Practice Center, 12 new era civilization practice sub-centers in communities and towns and 338 civilization practice stations in each village and residential areas to build a “15-minute civilization practice circle” with diverse services.

Jiading residents take part in many kinds of voluntary activities.

Nine volunteers from Nanxiang Primary School provided services such as ticket checking and collection at the CGV Cinema Shanghai Nanxiang Impression City Mega.

Firefighters visited older people who live alone to check for hidden dangers and make them aware of the fire prevention.Volunteers also offered knife sharpening, haircuts, sewing and other services in the Xiwang Community. 

