Jing'an March Keywords: Jing'an in bloom

The annual tulip festival returned to Jing'an this month.

Jing’an sits at the heart of Shanghai. It represents the essence of the history and culture of the city, home to century old buildings, big-name attractions, glitzy retail malls and charming art galleries. Annual music and art events give the district a distinctive ambience. In this series, we showcase the highlights of Jing’an.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

March Keywords: Jing’an in bloom

The annual tulip festival returned to Jing’an this month.

A total of 1.15 million tulips will blanket an area of 22,000 square meters at Daning Park with a richly colored carpet. About 100 varieties are on display in special shapes and styles.

This year, 1.68 million tulips are in bloom all over Jing’an, making the district a sea of tulips.

People can enjoy them in nine parks: Daning, Jing’an Sculpture, Zhabei, Square, Xikang, Butterfly Bay, Jing’an, Middle Ring and Yonghe parks.

They can also be seen in five major commercial zones around Jiuguang, HKRI Taikoo Hui, Jing’an Kerry Center, Life Hub @ Daning and Joy City in Jing’an.

Besides, they are on display in 18 roadside flower belts — including Yan’an Road M. and Nanjing Road W. — and outside the district’s landmarks such as the Shanghai Exhibition Center and Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial.

The local culture and tourism bureau say it is the district’s grandest ever tulip festival.