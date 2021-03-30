News / Metro

A gift of love for baby girl born with cleft lip and palate

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:20 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0
Local medical experts announced a successful surgery on a 10-month-old girl born with a cleft lip and palate.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:20 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0

Local medical experts announced a successful surgery on a 10-month-old girl born with a cleft lip and palate.

The girl, who was abandoned by her family, received the treatment thanks to a group of warm-hearted people, Shanghai Children’s Health Foundation and Shanghai No. 9 People’s Hospital, which set up a special fund with the foundation to provide screenings, diagnoses, treatments and rehabilitation for poor children with craniofacial deformities.

The child, who had a serious deformity on her lip and palate, received the first surgery sponsored by the fund on the cleft lip. She will receive additional surgeries to repair the cleft palate and alveolar bones, and will also undergo language training, according to her chief surgeon Wang Xudong from Shanghai No. 9.

Wang said treating children with cleft palates is a complicated and multidisciplinary process that should be conducted during different stages of life for the best results.

“The treatment can be conducted from the time children are three to six months old to the time they are 13 to 15, with additional treatments — including counselling — through their adult years," Wang said. “In addition to the cleft lip surgery, this child will also be sponsored by the fund for the cleft palate surgery that will take place when she is about 18 months old, as well as surgery on her alveolar bones when she is nine.”

A gift of love for baby girl born with cleft lip and palate
Ti Gong

The girl before and after the first surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     