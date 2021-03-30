A gift of love for baby girl born with cleft lip and palate

Local medical experts announced a successful surgery on a 10-month-old girl born with a cleft lip and palate.

The girl, who was abandoned by her family, received the treatment thanks to a group of warm-hearted people, Shanghai Children’s Health Foundation and Shanghai No. 9 People’s Hospital, which set up a special fund with the foundation to provide screenings, diagnoses, treatments and rehabilitation for poor children with craniofacial deformities.

The child, who had a serious deformity on her lip and palate, received the first surgery sponsored by the fund on the cleft lip. She will receive additional surgeries to repair the cleft palate and alveolar bones, and will also undergo language training, according to her chief surgeon Wang Xudong from Shanghai No. 9.

Wang said treating children with cleft palates is a complicated and multidisciplinary process that should be conducted during different stages of life for the best results.

“The treatment can be conducted from the time children are three to six months old to the time they are 13 to 15, with additional treatments — including counselling — through their adult years," Wang said. “In addition to the cleft lip surgery, this child will also be sponsored by the fund for the cleft palate surgery that will take place when she is about 18 months old, as well as surgery on her alveolar bones when she is nine.”