Severely polluted air in city to dissipate tonight

The city’s air is severely polluted today due to sand and dust blowing in from northeast China, according to the Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau.

At 1pm, the average air quality index was 500, the bureau said.

A figure over 300 indicates hazardous air pollution and 500 is the top index in the six-tier system.

The sandstorm began to sweep over northern China on Friday and continues to affect certain parts of 11 provinces and autonomous regions.

The National Meteorological Center said the hazardous conditions will ease off tonight with increasing rainfall.

Because the pollutants, especially PM10, hang in the air above the northeastern sea, they are blown by the northeasterly wind to Shanghai.



The air will be slightly polluted on Wednesday, and good air quality will return on Thursday.

People, especially seniors, children and those with cardiovascular and respiratory issues, are advised to stay inside. Windows and doors should be closed and floors can be dampened to bring the pollutant down.

Residents who have to go outside should wear masks, hats and windproof glasses, drink water and eat fruits and vegetables to relieve guttural discomfort.



