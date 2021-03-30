Pudong making 'red' education a pleasure

In Pudong, learning "red" stories has become fun through things like folk art, trips to scientific facilities and performances at cultural landmarks.

Instead of sitting through speeches for hours, people go to fields to experience folk art, scientific facilities to learn about domestic achievements and cultural landmarks to watch performances, during which front-line workers, leading scientists and renowned artists share their views on the country’s revolutionary past and bright future.

This year, Pudong plans to hold 50 of these events.



“We hope to encourage more people to get to know our ‘red’ history and spirit,” said Huang Wei, director of Pudong’s culture, sports and tourism bureau.

“Most of the people I work with are poorly educated, elderly rural residents, some of whom are illiterate,” said Ji Jindi from Shuyuan Town. “So I speak to them in the Pudong dialect and include singing performances.”

Tan Jingde is an inheritor of the state-level intangible cultural heritage known as luogushu (storytelling with a gong and drum hits).

“My new work is inspired by stories of local Nanhui residents and early Party leader Zhang Wentian," he said. "I think it’s great to use local folk art to tell local stories to local people.”